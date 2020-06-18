SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Position Trimmed by Par Capital Management Inc.

Par Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 32.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 307,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 151,000 shares during the quarter. SkyWest makes up about 0.3% of Par Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Par Capital Management Inc. owned 0.61% of SkyWest worth $8,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SKYW. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SkyWest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,487,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in SkyWest by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,185,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,240,000 after buying an additional 550,347 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in SkyWest by 33,509.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 535,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,602,000 after buying an additional 533,800 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in SkyWest by 1,376.6% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 474,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,425,000 after buying an additional 442,286 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in SkyWest by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,027,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,100,000 after buying an additional 394,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SKYW shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of SkyWest in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Raymond James decreased their price target on SkyWest from $75.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group raised SkyWest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on SkyWest from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. SkyWest presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

SkyWest stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 525,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,073. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.65. SkyWest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.58 and a 52-week high of $66.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.84.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.32). SkyWest had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $729.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SkyWest, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SkyWest Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

