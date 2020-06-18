Slack (NYSE:WORK) Shares Sold by SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd.

SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Slack (NYSE:WORK) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,363,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,552 shares during the period. Slack accounts for about 5.0% of SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. owned approximately 3.12% of Slack worth $466,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Slack by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,901,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,083,000 after purchasing an additional 21,959,800 shares in the last quarter. AH Equity Partners I L.L.C. acquired a new position in Slack during the 4th quarter worth about $220,628,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Slack by 142.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,336,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,370,000 after buying an additional 6,067,761 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Slack by 376.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,620,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,831,000 after buying an additional 5,231,846 shares during the period. Finally, Spark Growth Management Partners LLC acquired a new position in Slack during the 4th quarter worth about $113,570,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

WORK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Slack in a report on Friday, June 5th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Slack from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Slack from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Slack in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Slack from $23.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.04.

Shares of WORK stock traded up $1.82 on Thursday, reaching $34.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,129,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,727,916. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Slack has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $42.00. The company has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.75.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. Slack had a negative return on equity of 79.21% and a negative net margin of 87.91%. The company had revenue of $201.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.12 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Slack will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Tamar Yehoshua sold 39,664 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total value of $1,043,956.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 146,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,848,747.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 44,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,297,073 shares of company stock worth $40,233,791 in the last quarter. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Slack Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

