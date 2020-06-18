Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.23-0.33 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.48). Sonic Automotive also updated its Q2 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.23-0.33 EPS.

SAH opened at $31.27 on Thursday. Sonic Automotive has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $35.41. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 2.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Sonic Automotive had a positive return on equity of 13.54% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sonic Automotive will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is presently 15.09%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SAH shares. Benchmark raised their price target on Sonic Automotive from $27.50 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Sonic Automotive from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine lowered Sonic Automotive from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sonic Automotive from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sonic Automotive presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.50.

In other news, Director Victor H. Doolan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.46, for a total transaction of $142,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $913,224.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 33.01% of the company’s stock.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.