Sophos Group (OTCMKTS:SPHHF) Earning Very Critical Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

Press coverage about Sophos Group (OTCMKTS:SPHHF) has trended very negative on Thursday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Sophos Group earned a media sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of SPHHF stock remained flat at $$7.00 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 300. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.00 and its 200 day moving average is $7.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 0.53. Sophos Group has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $9.08.

Sophos Group Company Profile

Sophos Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-enabled end-user and network security solutions. The company offers XG Firewall, a next-generation firewall protection for network, users, and applications from new control center; SG UTM, a user interface to protect network and users; Secure Wi-Fi, a wireless access point; Secure Web Gateway for Web security; Secure Email Gateway solutions; and Phish Threat, an email phishing test simulation and training product.

