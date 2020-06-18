Southern Co (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. decreased its holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,059,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,056,066 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.57% of Southern worth $328,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $494,229,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Southern by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,930,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $375,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,259 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Southern by 4,124.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,269,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,719 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Southern by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,848,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $208,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,563 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Southern by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,484,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $296,954,000 after purchasing an additional 943,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total value of $103,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,989.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $2,970,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,963,208.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,330,770. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SO traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $56.11. 290,205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,624,946. Southern Co has a one year low of $41.96 and a one year high of $71.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Southern had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Southern Co will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Southern’s payout ratio is 82.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SO shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.97.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

