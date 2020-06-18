Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Stock Rating Lowered by Goldman Sachs Group

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) was downgraded by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $41.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $47.00. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.41% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Southern Copper from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Bradesco Corretora downgraded Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup downgraded Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine raised Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Southern Copper from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

SCCO stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.06. Southern Copper has a 1 year low of $23.43 and a 1 year high of $44.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.08.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 18.10% and a return on equity of 19.25%. As a group, analysts forecast that Southern Copper will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Perez Alfredo Casar sold 11,625 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.58, for a total transaction of $367,117.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCCO. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Southern Copper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 6.89% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

