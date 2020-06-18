Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) Stock Price Up 13.2%

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT)’s share price rose 13.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $199.99 and last traded at $226.31, approximately 9,017,603 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 403% from the average daily volume of 1,792,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $199.83.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SPOT. ValuEngine lowered Spotify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Spotify in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of Spotify in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Redburn Partners lowered Spotify from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Spotify from $172.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.82.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.06. The company has a market capitalization of $35.82 billion, a PE ratio of -147.62 and a beta of 1.59.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Spotify had a negative return on equity of 1.90% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. Spotify’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.79) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Spotify will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Spotify during the 4th quarter worth $4,524,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Spotify by 753.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Spotify during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Spotify in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

