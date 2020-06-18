Sprott (TSE:SII) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.51

Sprott Inc. (TSE:SII) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.51 and traded as high as $41.36. Sprott shares last traded at $39.70, with a volume of 59,368 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SII. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Sprott from C$2.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Sprott from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$18.14 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.70.

Sprott (TSE:SII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$14.96 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sprott Inc. will post 1.8923762 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. Sprott’s payout ratio is 377.36%.

Sprott Company Profile (TSE:SII)

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

