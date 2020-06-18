Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Position Decreased by Barings LLC

Barings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 35.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,577 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 29,492 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $1,092,239,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,291,281 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,541,310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614,642 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 32,036,678 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,816,665,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553,788 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 36,849.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,261,937 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $214,440,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith LLP bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at $174,197,000. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.45. 6,986,692 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,819,250. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $50.02 and a 52-week high of $99.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.16. The company has a market cap of $90.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.79.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.19% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.95%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Starbucks in a report on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Starbucks from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Starbucks in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Starbucks from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.72.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $318,432.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,728 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,099.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $165,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,756 shares of company stock valued at $1,081,756. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

