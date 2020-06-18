Stephens Upgrades GATX (NYSE:GATX) to Overweight

GATX (NYSE:GATX) was upgraded by equities researchers at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $78.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $62.00. Stephens’ price target indicates a potential upside of 25.32% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GATX from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of GATX from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of GATX from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of GATX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GATX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.50.

GATX stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.24. The stock had a trading volume of 17,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 5.87 and a quick ratio of 5.87. GATX has a twelve month low of $50.69 and a twelve month high of $86.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.85.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. GATX had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $308.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. GATX’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GATX will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GATX news, EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 5,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $389,124.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,902 shares in the company, valued at $2,691,629.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 5,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.32, for a total transaction of $387,252.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,735,588.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in GATX by 18.1% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of GATX by 15.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GATX in the first quarter valued at about $193,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of GATX by 23.1% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GATX in the first quarter valued at about $223,000.

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, Portfolio Management, and American Steamship Company (ASC). The Rail North America segment primarily leases railcars and locomotives.

