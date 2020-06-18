Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) Receives $54.20 Consensus PT from Analysts

Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.20.

SLF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th.

NYSE SLF traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.84. 349,453 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 679,458. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.98. Sun Life Financial has a 52 week low of $24.37 and a 52 week high of $50.13.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 13.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sun Life Financial will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.394 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 40.62%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SLF. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,788,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,491,000 after purchasing an additional 323,526 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 117.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 290,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,263,000 after purchasing an additional 157,000 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 842.1% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 54,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 48,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 289,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,224,000 after purchasing an additional 22,087 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

