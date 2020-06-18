Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) Shares Purchased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 38.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,777,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 493,154 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.30% of Sun Life Financial worth $80,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SLF shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sun Life Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Shares of Sun Life Financial stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.85. 11,097 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 679,458. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.04. Sun Life Financial Inc has a twelve month low of $24.37 and a twelve month high of $50.13. The company has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.98.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 13.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be given a $0.394 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.62%.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

See Also: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.