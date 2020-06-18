Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Sold by Guardian Capital LP

Guardian Capital LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 45.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,057,120 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,389,568 shares during the quarter. Suncor Energy makes up approximately 1.9% of Guardian Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Guardian Capital LP owned approximately 0.27% of Suncor Energy worth $64,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 108.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 181.8% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 404.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

SU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $53.00 to $24.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.17.

SU stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.45. 280,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,999,715. The company has a market cap of $27.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.66 and a beta of 1.42. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $34.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. Suncor Energy had a positive return on equity of 6.68% and a negative net margin of 5.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.151 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.77%.

Suncor Energy Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

See Also: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.