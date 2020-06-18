Swisscom’s (SCMWY) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Swisscom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Swisscom in a report on Friday, February 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Swisscom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Swisscom from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Swisscom currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Get Swisscom alerts:

Shares of SCMWY stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.00. The company had a trading volume of 6,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,854. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.56 and its 200 day moving average is $53.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Swisscom has a fifty-two week low of $47.45 and a fifty-two week high of $58.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.23.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter. Swisscom had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 20.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Swisscom will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Swisscom Company Profile

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers broadband, TV, fixed-network, and mobile phone subscription services, as well as national and international telephone, and data traffic services for residential customers, and small and medium-sized enterprises.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Swisscom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swisscom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.