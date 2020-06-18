Swisscom’s (SCMWY) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Swisscom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Swisscom in a report on Friday, February 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Swisscom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Swisscom from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Swisscom currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.
Shares of SCMWY stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.00. The company had a trading volume of 6,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,854. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.56 and its 200 day moving average is $53.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Swisscom has a fifty-two week low of $47.45 and a fifty-two week high of $58.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.23.
Swisscom Company Profile
Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers broadband, TV, fixed-network, and mobile phone subscription services, as well as national and international telephone, and data traffic services for residential customers, and small and medium-sized enterprises.
Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?
Receive News & Ratings for Swisscom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swisscom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.