T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Acquired by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 900,395 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 128,414 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.40% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $92,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth $286,226,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 474.4% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 844,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $75,273,000 after purchasing an additional 697,210 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,261,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,002,028,000 after purchasing an additional 422,968 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 43.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,344,306 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $131,271,000 after purchasing an additional 407,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,051,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,860,339,000 after purchasing an additional 365,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

TROW traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $125.36. 438,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,130,379. The stock has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.15. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a twelve month low of $82.51 and a twelve month high of $139.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 33.86% and a return on equity of 29.22%. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 44.61%.

TROW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.50.

In related news, VP David Oestreicher sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.85, for a total transaction of $422,975.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 97,673 shares in the company, valued at $11,803,782.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total transaction of $213,494.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,840,249.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,851 shares of company stock worth $1,047,719 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

