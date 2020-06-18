Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE:TAK) Receives $24.75 Average PT from Analysts

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE:TAK) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.75.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TAK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Takeda Pharmaceutical from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th.

Shares of TAK stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.85. 32,618 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,233,783. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.39. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $12.43 and a 1-year high of $20.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $58.74 billion, a PE ratio of 133.08 and a beta of 1.02.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 1.37%. The firm had revenue of $7.09 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Takeda Pharmaceutical will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 191.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 3,233.3% during the 1st quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. The company provides medicines in various therapeutic areas comprising gastroenterology, oncology, and neuroscience; and vaccines.

