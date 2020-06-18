Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Tarena International Inc (NASDAQ:TEDU) traded down 2.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.71 and last traded at $1.73, 7,746 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 581,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.77.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.72.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tarena International during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tarena International by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 6,186 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tarena International during the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tarena International by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,049,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 105,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.58% of the company’s stock.

Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes in the People's Republic of China. It offers education courses in 13 information technology (IT) subjects, such as Java, .NET, C++, software testing, embedded, PHP, Android, iOS, Linux and network engineering, Big Data, Web front-end development, VR/AR, and Python; and 3 non-IT subjects, including digital art, online sales and marketing, and accounting through live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring, and online learning modules.

