Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) Shares Sold by Guardian Capital LP

Guardian Capital LP decreased its stake in shares of Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,662,753 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 260,922 shares during the quarter. Tc Pipelines comprises approximately 6.1% of Guardian Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Guardian Capital LP owned about 0.50% of Tc Pipelines worth $204,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRP. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tc Pipelines by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,194 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Tc Pipelines by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii boosted its stake in Tc Pipelines by 3.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 7,807 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Tc Pipelines by 9.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Tc Pipelines by 2.9% in the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,309 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 65.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TRP traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.23. The company had a trading volume of 865,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,654,136. Tc Pipelines Lp has a 12-month low of $32.37 and a 12-month high of $57.92. The stock has a market cap of $42.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.93 and its 200 day moving average is $48.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.14. Tc Pipelines had a net margin of 31.85% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Tc Pipelines Lp will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.5742 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 5%. Tc Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.08%.

TRP has been the subject of several research reports. Indl Alliance S raised Tc Pipelines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Goldman Sachs Group raised Tc Pipelines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Tc Pipelines from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Tc Pipelines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.79.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

