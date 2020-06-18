Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) Earning Very Negative News Coverage, Analysis Finds

News coverage about Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) has trended very negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Tc Pipelines earned a news sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the pipeline company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

TRP traded up $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $44.23. 53,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,654,136. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.51. Tc Pipelines has a 12 month low of $32.37 and a 12 month high of $57.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.73.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter. Tc Pipelines had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 31.85%. On average, equities analysts expect that Tc Pipelines will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.5742 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. Tc Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Tc Pipelines from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine raised Tc Pipelines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Tc Pipelines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Tc Pipelines from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Tc Pipelines from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Tc Pipelines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.79.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

