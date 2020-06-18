TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC reduced its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,497 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 12,875 shares during the quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $4,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 259.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 388 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 34.1% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 645 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 72.9% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

TEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $108.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TE Connectivity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.29.

NYSE:TEL traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $81.02. 25,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,268,355. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $27.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.39, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.33. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 52-week low of $48.62 and a 52-week high of $101.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.87.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 17.58%. TE Connectivity’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a positive change from TE Connectivity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.59%.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

