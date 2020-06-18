Tele2 (STO:TEL2.A) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $134.74

Shares of Tele2 AB (STO:TEL2.A) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $134.74 and traded as low as $120.00. Tele2 shares last traded at $120.00, with a volume of 326 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of SEK 124.23 and a 200 day moving average price of SEK 134.63.

Tele2 Company Profile (STO:TEL2.A)

Tele2 AB is a telecom operator. The Company offers mobile services, fixed broadband and telephony, data network services, global Internet of things (IoT) solution and content services. The Company’s segments include Sweden, the Netherlands, Kazakhstan, Croatia, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Austria, Germany and Other.

