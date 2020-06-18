Telia (STO:TELIA) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $37.68

Telia Company AB (STO:TELIA) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $37.68 and traded as low as $32.56. Telia shares last traded at $34.09, with a volume of 14,031,996 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average of SEK 32.59 and a 200-day moving average of SEK 37.64.

Telia Company Profile (STO:TELIA)

Telia Company AB, formerly TeliaSonera AB, provides communication services. The Company connects businesses, individuals, families and communities via fixed and mobile communication solutions. The Company’s segments include Sweden, Europe and Other. The Sweden segment consists of the Company’s mobile, broadband, television and fixed-line operations in Sweden.

See Also: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Telia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.