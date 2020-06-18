Teligent Inc (NASDAQ:TLGT) Short Interest Down 90.1% in June

Teligent Inc (NASDAQ:TLGT) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 451,400 shares, a decline of 90.1% from the May 31st total of 4,540,000 shares. Approximately 10.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 40,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.1 days.

Teligent stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,727. Teligent has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $10.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.01 and a 200-day moving average of $4.10. The firm has a market cap of $16.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.96.

Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The company reported ($2.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by ($0.50). Teligent had a negative net margin of 71.80% and a negative return on equity of 682.10%. The company had revenue of $7.45 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Teligent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Teligent stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Teligent Inc (NASDAQ:TLGT) by 303.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,909 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Teligent worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 35.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teligent

Teligent, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. It offers generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms.

