TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Shares Bought by Guardian Capital LP

Guardian Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 97.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,523,354 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,206,759 shares during the quarter. TELUS comprises about 4.0% of Guardian Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in TELUS were worth $133,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in TELUS by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,483 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in TELUS by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,010 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,325 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 107,049 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,151,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 9,098 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TU stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.22. The company had a trading volume of 983,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,646. TELUS Co. has a 52 week low of $13.54 and a 52 week high of $20.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.68.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. TELUS had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2058 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. TELUS’s payout ratio is currently 77.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of TELUS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of TELUS from $27.50 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of TELUS from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TELUS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.72.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

