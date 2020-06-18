Tesco (LON:TSCO) Receives News Impact Rating of -3.53

Media stories about Tesco (LON:TSCO) have been trending very negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Tesco earned a daily sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the retailer an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Tesco’s score:

Get Tesco alerts:

Shares of LON:TSCO traded down GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 226.40 ($2.88). 17,948,915 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,150,000. Tesco has a 1 year low of GBX 203.70 ($2.59) and a 1 year high of GBX 332.67 ($4.23). The company has a market cap of $22.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.58, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 232.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 238.98.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) per share. This is a positive change from Tesco’s previous dividend of $2.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.92%. Tesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.16%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TSCO shares. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($3.95) price objective on shares of Tesco in a report on Thursday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Tesco from GBX 250 ($3.18) to GBX 280 ($3.56) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Tesco from GBX 280 ($3.56) to GBX 275 ($3.50) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 284.40 ($3.62).

About Tesco

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company also provides retail banking and insurance services. It has operations in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, Thailand, and internationally. The company serves its customers through 6,809 stores, as well as online.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.