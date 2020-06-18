Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Earns Media Sentiment Score of -3.53

Headlines about Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) have trended very negative recently, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Tesco earned a media sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

TSCDY has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC raised Tesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised Tesco from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Tesco stock remained flat at $$8.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,544. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.12. The firm has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.58. Tesco has a 52-week low of $7.03 and a 52-week high of $10.39.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.243 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This is an increase from Tesco’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.10. Tesco’s payout ratio is presently 94.23%.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company also provides retail banking and insurance services. It has operations in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, Thailand, and internationally. The company serves its customers through 6,809 stores, as well as online.

