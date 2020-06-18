Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 85.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Longbow Research began coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Texas Instruments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.74.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 3,185 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total transaction of $368,090.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,805.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN stock traded down $0.67 on Thursday, hitting $125.55. The stock had a trading volume of 120,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,818,819. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $93.09 and a twelve month high of $135.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $115.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.11.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 57.45% and a net margin of 35.17%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.