The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Shares Gap Down to $12.17

The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.44, but opened at $12.17. The GEO Group shares last traded at $12.03, with a volume of 689,371 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

In other news, CEO George C. Zoley bought 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,686,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,750,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,910,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO George C. Zoley bought 4,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.37 per share, with a total value of $50,294.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,517,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GEO. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 30.1% in the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,799,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,887,000 after purchasing an additional 416,707 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,161,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,901,000 after purchasing an additional 413,641 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 9.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,122,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,130,000 after purchasing an additional 357,043 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 5.6% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 5,322,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,675,000 after purchasing an additional 283,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 765,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,717,000 after purchasing an additional 165,000 shares in the last quarter. 75.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO)

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of correctional, detention, and community reentry facilities around the globe. GEO is the world's leading provider of diversified correctional, detention, community reentry, and electronic monitoring services to government agencies worldwide with operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.