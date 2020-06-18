The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Stock Position Reduced by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 5.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,593,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 219,533 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $69,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooktree Capital Management bought a new position in The Western Union during the 4th quarter worth approximately $368,000. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in The Western Union by 196.6% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 39,388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 26,107 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in The Western Union by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,549,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $64,356,000 after buying an additional 435,400 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in The Western Union by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 65,182 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,746,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in The Western Union during the 1st quarter worth approximately $616,000.

WU has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on The Western Union from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on The Western Union from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Western Union from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on The Western Union from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Western Union currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.88.

Shares of WU stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.74. 192,344 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,616,997. The Western Union Company has a twelve month low of $17.39 and a twelve month high of $28.44. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.29.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,692.22% and a net margin of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.02%.

In other news, insider Jacqueline D. Molnar sold 2,928 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $70,096.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,169.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

