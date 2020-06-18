Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 53.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 29,348 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $7,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TMO. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,503,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,684,029,000 after buying an additional 165,895 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,540,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,795,964,000 after buying an additional 151,622 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,845,351 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,374,142,000 after buying an additional 92,885 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $1,411,603,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,872,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $814,556,000 after buying an additional 18,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $340.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.50.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.89, for a total value of $6,997,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,198,655.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.03, for a total transaction of $8,200,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,122,670.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,500 shares of company stock valued at $33,044,350. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded down $1.84 during trading on Thursday, reaching $348.01. 34,909 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,351,752. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.21 and a 12 month high of $356.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $340.83 and a 200-day moving average of $322.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.04.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

