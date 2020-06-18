Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) Shares Sold by Guardian Capital LP

Guardian Capital LP decreased its stake in Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 36.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 456,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 266,660 shares during the period. Thomson Reuters makes up 0.9% of Guardian Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Guardian Capital LP owned 0.09% of Thomson Reuters worth $30,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRI. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Thomson Reuters stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $68.17. 26,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,694. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.69. The company has a market cap of $33.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Thomson Reuters Corp has a fifty-two week low of $52.23 and a fifty-two week high of $82.50.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 27.99%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Corp will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 117.83%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities lowered Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $80.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.22.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.