THORChain (RUNE) Tops One Day Volume of $763,443.00

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 18th. One THORChain token can now be bought for $0.28 or 0.00003011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX and Bilaxy. Over the last week, THORChain has traded up 48.7% against the U.S. dollar. THORChain has a total market cap of $44.93 million and $763,443.00 worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010608 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002022 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.11 or 0.01859195 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00171431 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00044038 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000747 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00110386 BTC.

THORChain Profile

THORChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 158,432,088 tokens. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain

THORChain Token Trading

THORChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

