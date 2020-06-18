Thore Cash (TCH) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $50,557.00

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. Thore Cash has a market cap of $48,373.19 and $50,557.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thore Cash token can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, BiteBTC and Crex24. During the last seven days, Thore Cash has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.65 or 0.00463510 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00012125 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000554 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003394 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003350 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Thore Cash Token Profile

Thore Cash (TCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 tokens. Thore Cash’s official website is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html . Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official

Thore Cash Token Trading

Thore Cash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, BiteBTC and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thore Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thore Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

