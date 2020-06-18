Thunder Mountain Gold (OTCMKTS:THMG) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.09

Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc (OTCMKTS:THMG)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.09 and traded as low as $0.08. Thunder Mountain Gold shares last traded at $0.08, with a volume of 17,991 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $5.35 million, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.09.

Thunder Mountain Gold (OTCMKTS:THMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter. Thunder Mountain Gold had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 106.51%.

Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc, a mineral exploration stage company, explores for and develops mining properties in Nevada and Idaho. It primarily explores for gold, silver, base metals, and other commodities. The company holds interests in the South Mountain property comprising 17 patented mining claims covering an area of approximately 326 acres; 21 unpatented mining lode claims covering an area of 290 acres; leased private land covering an area of 489 acres; and private land not contiguous with the mining claims covering an area of 360 acres located in Owyhee County, Idaho.

