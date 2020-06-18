TokenClub Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.08 Million (TCT)

TokenClub (CURRENCY:TCT) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 18th. TokenClub has a total market capitalization of $4.39 million and $1.08 million worth of TokenClub was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TokenClub has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. One TokenClub token can currently be bought for $0.0081 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, CoinBene, BigONE and Gate.io.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001223 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00044192 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $530.12 or 0.05647048 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002327 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00053368 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00032037 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00012429 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004433 BTC.

TokenClub Profile

TCT is a token. It was first traded on December 25th, 2017. TokenClub’s total supply is 995,239,500 tokens and its circulating supply is 544,440,714 tokens. TokenClub’s official Twitter account is @Token8Club and its Facebook page is accessible here . TokenClub’s official website is www.tokenclub.com . TokenClub’s official message board is m.weibo.cn/u/6428288074

Buying and Selling TokenClub

TokenClub can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, BigONE, FCoin, CoinBene and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenClub directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenClub should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TokenClub using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

