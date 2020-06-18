TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Rating of -3.53

News articles about TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) have been trending very negative this week, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR earned a media sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of TRYIY traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $9.70. 22,265 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,727. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.78. TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $15.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.07.

Get TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR alerts:

TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 5.41%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th.

TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR Company Profile

Toray Industries, Inc manufactures, processes, and sells fibers and textiles, performance chemicals, carbon fiber composite materials, environment and engineering products, and life science products. The company offers filament yarns, staple fibers, and spun yarns, as well as woven and knitted fabrics of nylon, polyester, acrylics, and others; non-woven fabrics; ultra-microfiber non-woven fabric with suede-texture; and apparel products.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.