Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Score of -3.53

TTD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Trade Desk from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. DA Davidson downgraded Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Trade Desk from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Trade Desk from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Trade Desk from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.07.

Shares of Trade Desk stock traded up $11.96 on Thursday, reaching $394.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,832,026. The company has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.57, a PEG ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 2.64. Trade Desk has a 52-week low of $136.00 and a 52-week high of $395.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $315.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $267.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $160.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.10 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 17.44%. The business’s revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trade Desk will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Vivian Yang sold 1,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.66, for a total transaction of $468,143.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,308 shares in the company, valued at $11,233,963.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 254,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.67, for a total value of $77,400,320.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 473,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,671,135.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 334,684 shares of company stock valued at $102,519,005 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

