Trakm8 (LON:TRAK) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $17.36

Shares of Trakm8 Holdings PLC (LON:TRAK) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.36 and traded as low as $13.05. Trakm8 shares last traded at $13.50, with a volume of 22,000 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.60, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 million and a PE ratio of -3.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 14.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 17.32.

About Trakm8 (LON:TRAK)

Trakm8 is a UK based technology leader in fleet management, insurance telematics, optimisation and dashboard camera systems. Through IP owned technology, the Group analyses data collected by its installed base of telematics units to fine tune the algorithms that are used to produce its telematics-based solutions; these score driver behaviour, monitor vehicle health and continuously improve the security and operational efficiency of both private drivers and company fleets.

