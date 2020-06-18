Transat A.T. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF) Given Daily Media Sentiment Score of -3.53

Media headlines about Transat A.T. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF) have trended very negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Transat A.T. earned a media sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Several research firms recently commented on TRZBF. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Transat A.T. from $13.50 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Transat A.T. from $18.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Transat A.T. alerts:

TRZBF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.86. The stock had a trading volume of 211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,967. Transat A.T. has a 52 week low of $4.54 and a 52 week high of $12.72.

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated tour operator in the Americas and Europe. It develops and markets holiday travel services in packages, including air travel and hotel stays, and air-only formats to 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries in the Americas and Europe. The company also operates as an outgoing tour operator to purchase various components of a trip locally or abroad and sell them separately or in packages to consumers in their local markets, through travel agencies, or through the Web.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Transat A.T. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transat A.T. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.