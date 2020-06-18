TransMedics Group Inc (NASDAQ:TMDX) Short Interest Up 49.6% in June

TransMedics Group Inc (NASDAQ:TMDX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,020,000 shares, a growth of 49.6% from the May 31st total of 1,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 163,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.4 days. Currently, 10.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, VP John F. Carey sold 2,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total value of $26,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $178,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,278. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $266,720 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in TransMedics Group by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,131,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,516,000 after buying an additional 365,271 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in TransMedics Group by 209.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 25.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,080,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,056,000 after purchasing an additional 222,556 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 163.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TransMedics Group stock traded up $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $16.73. The stock had a trading volume of 4,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,866. The stock has a market cap of $348.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.41. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. TransMedics Group has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $30.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.64.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.02). TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 134.19% and a negative return on equity of 60.19%. The firm had revenue of $7.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 million. Analysts predict that TransMedics Group will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TMDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised TransMedics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on TransMedics Group from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut TransMedics Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.20.

TransMedics, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients across multiple disease states. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), an integrated, compact, portable preservation technology that addresses unmet need for organs for transplantation.

