TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Receives Media Impact Rating of -3.53

Here are some of the news stories that may have effected TransUnion's analysis:

NYSE TRU traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $89.43. The stock had a trading volume of 37,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,422. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $52.50 and a 1 year high of $101.16. The stock has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of 49.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.25 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.76%.

TRU has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on TransUnion from $75.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of TransUnion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $109.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransUnion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.10.

In other news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 4,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total transaction of $316,461.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,861.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 5,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.26, for a total transaction of $393,527.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,461,825.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 231,208 shares of company stock valued at $18,563,146. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

