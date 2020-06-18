Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Earns Daily Media Impact Score of -3.53

Press coverage about Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) has been trending very negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Travelers Companies earned a coverage optimism score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the insurance provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected Travelers Companies’ ranking:

Shares of NYSE TRV traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $116.10. 94,390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,228,689. Travelers Companies has a 1 year low of $76.99 and a 1 year high of $155.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.98.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.23). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TRV shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Travelers Companies from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Travelers Companies from $125.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Travelers Companies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price target on Travelers Companies from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.00.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

