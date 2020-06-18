Treatt (LON:TET) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $479.70

Shares of Treatt plc (LON:TET) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $479.70 and traded as high as $520.00. Treatt shares last traded at $510.00, with a volume of 22,643 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 510.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 480.12. The company has a market cap of $306.87 million and a PE ratio of 34.65.

Get Treatt alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.84 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.36%. Treatt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.25%.

In other news, insider Richard Illek sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 507 ($6.45), for a total transaction of £50,700 ($64,528.45). Also, insider Tim Jones sold 35,000 shares of Treatt stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 539 ($6.86), for a total transaction of £188,650 ($240,104.37).

Treatt Company Profile (LON:TET)

Treatt plc manufactures and supplies ingredient solutions to the flavor, fragrance, and consumer goods markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, Ireland, the United States, China, and internationally. It offers flavor ingredients, such as citrus, tea, health and wellness, and fruits and vegetables; aroma, natural, and high impact chemicals; and herb, spice, and floral flavors.

See Also: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Treatt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treatt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.