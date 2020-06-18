Trevi Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRVI) Short Interest Update

Trevi Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRVI) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 97.1% from the May 31st total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

TRVI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Trevi Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Trevi Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Get Trevi Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of TRVI traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,953. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.83. Trevi Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $10.02. The company has a market capitalization of $91.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts anticipate that Trevi Therapeutics will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Trevi Therapeutics Company Profile

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nalbuphine ER to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. The company's nalbuphine ER, which is in Phase IIb/III clinical trial is an oral extended release formulation of nalbuphine that is used for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Trevi Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevi Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.