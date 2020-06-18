Tri-star Resources (LON:TSTR) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.22

Tri-star Resources PLC (LON:TSTR)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.22 and traded as low as $19.00. Tri-star Resources shares last traded at $19.50, with a volume of 36,678 shares.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 20.85 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 19.13. The company has a market capitalization of $16.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

About Tri-star Resources (LON:TSTR)

Tri-Star Resources Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of minerals. The company primarily owns 40% interest in Strategic & Precious Metals Processing LLC, an antimony and gold production facility in Sohar, the Sultanate of Oman. It also owns antimony and mining resources in Turkey and Canada.

