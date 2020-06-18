Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Acquired by Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 68.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,081 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 20.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Trimble by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 161,344 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,706,000 after buying an additional 17,831 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Trimble by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,230,375 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,295,000 after buying an additional 13,517 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Trimble by 126.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,609 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 5,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Trimble by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,892,421 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $120,585,000 after buying an additional 284,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 12,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total transaction of $497,661.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,276,125.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 5,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $235,735.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,440,194.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,650 shares of company stock valued at $843,372 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.87. 14,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,366,568. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.97. Trimble Inc has a 52-week low of $20.01 and a 52-week high of $46.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.55. The company has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.67.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $794.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Trimble’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

TRMB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Trimble from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Trimble from $53.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. TheStreet upgraded Trimble from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Trimble from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Trimble from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.88.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

