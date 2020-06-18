Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Earning Very Negative Media Coverage, Study Finds

News headlines about Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) have been trending very negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Trinseo earned a media sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the basic materials company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of TSE stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $22.33. The stock had a trading volume of 22,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,372. Trinseo has a twelve month low of $14.16 and a twelve month high of $50.14. The firm has a market cap of $863.82 million, a P/E ratio of 50.66 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.11.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. Trinseo had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $853.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Trinseo will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 8th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.12%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TSE shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Trinseo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Trinseo from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Trinseo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

In other news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total value of $462,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

