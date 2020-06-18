Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Receiving Very Negative Press Coverage, Report Finds

News stories about Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) have been trending very negative on Thursday, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Trupanion earned a news impact score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected Trupanion’s analysis:

TRUP traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.36. 20,163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,688. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.65. Trupanion has a 12 month low of $20.84 and a 12 month high of $40.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -768.40 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $111.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Trupanion will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TRUP. BidaskClub raised shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Trupanion in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Trupanion in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Trupanion in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.38.

In other Trupanion news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total value of $119,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director H Hays Lindsley sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $153,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,766 shares of company stock worth $1,977,722 over the last ninety days. 13.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

