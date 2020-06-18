Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires 13,606 Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,606 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.15% of Corcept Therapeutics worth $2,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CORT. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 22.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 30.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CORT stock traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $15.59. The company had a trading volume of 390,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,138. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.91. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $17.48.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $93.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.01 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 31.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total transaction of $471,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $80,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on CORT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

