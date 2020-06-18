Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires 2,349 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 79.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,314 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.97, for a total value of $1,534,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 59,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,284,668.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.88, for a total value of $156,312.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,975,582.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,223 shares of company stock valued at $11,740,621 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADBE traded up $6.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $419.54. The stock had a trading volume of 131,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,174,217. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $376.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $344.85. Adobe Inc has a twelve month low of $255.13 and a twelve month high of $417.46. The firm has a market cap of $198.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 30.72%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. Analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Adobe from $293.00 to $413.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen raised their price target on Adobe from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Adobe from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Adobe from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Adobe from $325.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $403.50.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

